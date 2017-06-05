ETX man handed jail sentence for operating gambling establishment

An East Texas man was handed a jail sentence today for allegedly running an illegal gambling establishment.

John Borgstedt, 38, of Ben Wheeler, was sentenced to 6 months in the Smith County Jail for engaging in organized criminal activity.

On November 30 2016, undercover officers determined Borgstedt was running an illegal gambling establishment in the 800 block of Lindsey Lane. Borgstedt was arrested after officers searched the premises.

Related: Tyler police seize illegal gambling machines, 1 person arrested

Related: East Texas man indicted for allegedly running illegal gambling establishment

Borgstedt is known in East Texas for his book, "I love you mom, please don't break my heart," documenting his childhood journey through physical, mental, and emotional abuse.

Related:True life story going to the big screen

His confinement in the Smith County Jail commenced today.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.