DPS: Lanes are clear after 18 wheeler overturns on Hwy 271

An 18 wheeler overturned this afternoon, spilling it's load across Hwy 271, heading into Pittsburg.

DPS confirms that no one was injured.

KLTV is told that Hwy 271 has re-opened and traffic is moving again.

The road was shut down briefly as a crew worked to clear the debris.

No word as to what caused the truck to overturn.

