DPS: Lanes are clear after 18 wheeler overturns on Hwy 271

PITTSBURG, TX (KLTV) -

An 18 wheeler overturned this afternoon, spilling it's load across Hwy 271, heading into Pittsburg. 

DPS confirms that no one was injured. 

KLTV is told that Hwy 271 has re-opened and traffic is moving again. 

The road was shut down briefly as a crew worked to clear the debris.

No word as to what caused the truck to overturn.

