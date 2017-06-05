Four men have been indicted on criminal conspiracy drug charges

Four men suspected of involvement in a drug trafficking ring have been indicted.

The men were indicted by a grand jury on May 25 in the 114th Judicial District Court of Smith County. They are listed as co-defendants in the case and each is charged with criminal conspiracy to commit possession of marijuana.

Erick Cruz-Olemedo, 31, of Houston was placed on an immigration detainer by ICE in July of 2015 and was arrested for being in possession of a large amount of marijuana. In September of 2016, Cruz-Olemedo was arrested for being in possession of marijuana, evading arrest and giving false information to a police officer. Cruz-Olemedo is accused of being involved in a growing operation in Smith County.

In September of 2016 officers discovered a field of marijuana plants, between Kilgore and Tyler, near the intersection of County Road 246 and Jamestown Road, off of Highway 31. Smith County Sheriff's Office SWAT team members went into the wooded and found at least three Hispanic males had been camped in the area, but fled. The TDCJ K9 tracking team entered the area, and within an hour and a half, Cruz-Olemedo was taken into custody.

Cruz-Olemedo is in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $400,000.

Ranferi Ramirez-Duarte, 27, of Tyler, was arrested in July of 2015 for being in possession of marijuana and was placed on an immigration hold by ICE. Ranferi is currently in the Smith County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

Albert Rueda-Ramirez, 24, of Tyler was arrested in July of 2015 and was placed on an immigration hold by ICE and was arrested for being in possession of marijuana. Rueda-Ramirez is currently in the Smith County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

Regulo Ramirez-Duarte, 22, of Tyler was arrested in July of 2017 for being in possession of marijuana and was placed on an immigration hold by ICE. Regulo is in the Smith County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

Cruz-Olemedo, Ranferi Ramirez-Duarte, Rueda-Ramirez, and Regulo Ramirez-Duarte were indicted on May 25. All four men are charged with criminal conspiracy to commit possession of marijuana. They will all be arraigned on June 23, and will face a jury trial on July 31.

