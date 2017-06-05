Tyler ISD confirms Kurt Traylor as head coach at Robert E. Lee

Tyler ISD has confirmed Kurt Traylor as the new head coach at Robert E. Lee High School.

According to a Tyler ISD press release, The Board of Trustees approved Tyler ISD Athletic Director Greg Priest's recommendation of Traylor at a special board meeting this afternoon.

"I am excited to have Kurt Traylor as the new head football coach at Robert E. Lee," Priest said, "During our search it was clear Coach Traylor was the right fit for the job. He is an East Texas guy with great passion for the game and a strong work ethic. Our goal was to get someone who could not only successfully lead the football program, but understood the importance of building relationships with the middle schools, faculty, staff, and most importantly the community."

Coach Traylor comes to Tyler ISD from Gilmer, where he was assistant football coach, serving as offensive line and running game coordinator for 17 years. During his time at Gilmer, the football team claimed three state championships in 2014,2009 and 2004.

Traylor's brother, Jeff Traylor, tweeted a message Monday congratulating him on the position.

"Couldn't be more proud for @KurtTraylor for being named Head Coach at Tyler Lee," Jeff Traylor wrote. "Most loyal hard working dude ever!"

Couldn't be more proud for @KurtTraylor for being named Head Coach at Tyler Lee. Most loyal hard working dude ever! pic.twitter.com/qHi4Bx6tQb — Jeff Traylor (@CoachTraylor) June 5, 2017

Not only did Traylor's brother congratulate him, he also received a congratulations tweet from John Tyler High School's head coach, Ricklan Holmes.

Welcome to Tyler @KurtTraylor, glad to have you here. Since I love your brother @CoachTraylor then I should like you also...Lol#WeAllFamily — Ricklan Holmes ?? ?? (@RicklanHolmes) June 5, 2017

Coach Traylor has received many accolades from notable high school and college coaches, including the following:

“Kurt is one of the best football coaches that I’ve had the opportunity to coach against,” Scott Surratt, head football coach at Carthage ISD, said. “He is a great motivator, has a great mind for the game of football, and will do great as the head football coach at Tyler Lee.”

“I’ve known Kurt for many years and consider him to be one of the brightest minds in the business,” Chad Morris, head football coach at Southern Methodist University said. “His ability to develop young men into leaders is what sets him apart from others. His reputation across our State for the type of person he is and the programs he has been associated with is as good as anyone I’ve known. There is no doubt that Coach Traylor is ready for this new challenge and his players will be ready for any endeavor they will encounter both on and off the field.”

“Kurt Traylor is one of the most loyal and hardworking coaches I have ever had to pleasure of working with,” SMU associate head coach, Jeff Traylor, added. “His teams will be as prepared for life as they will be on the field. I can’t wait for Tyler to get to know Kurt, Katie, Allie, Rylie, Will and Kole.”

“Kurt Traylor, who I worked with at Texas A&M, is as good as I have ever been around,” JB Grimes, offensive line coach at University of Connecticut and former offensive line coach at Texas A&M, said. “No one knows Texas high school football as well as he does and certainly no one knows East Texas and the brand of football that is played there better. He is a great student of the game and one the finest innovators offensively as I have ever seen in high school and college. He will always be on the cutting edge scheme wise, and he has a great understanding of how to run a top rate high school program. He will create great relationships with his players, but also has the personality to train them as well. He is a proven winner many times over. Tyler Lee is getting a great teacher, a great coach and great family man in Kurt.”

The press release confirmed that Coach Traylor's official start date with the district will be June 12.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.