Source: Kurt Traylor to be named head coach at Robert E. Lee

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

Kurt Traylor is expected to be named the new head coach at Robert E. Lee, according to a family member.

Traylor's brother, Jeff Traylor, tweeted a message Monday congratulating him on the position.

"Couldn't be more proud for @KurtTraylor for being named Head Coach at Tyler Lee," Jeff Traylor wrote. "Most loyal hard working dude ever!"

Not only did Traylor's brother congratulate him, he also received a congratulations tweet from John Tyler High School's head coach, Ricklan Holmes. 

Traylor is currently a coach at Gilmer ISD.

KLTV has reached out to Robert E. Lee for confirmation. Officials say they will make an official statement this afternoon.

