Monday's Weather: Showers to start, sunshine to end. Highs in the low 80s

It's a mostly quiet start to the day. A few places will wake up to light scattered rain this morning, but most of the area will be dry. More scattered rain is expected as we head into the afternoon. It's a mild start to the day, but expect highs will make it into the low 80s. Winds will filter in out of the southwest at 5 mph.

After Monday, rain chances are significantly reduced. Tuesday will have a small rain chance with partly cloudy skies. Sunshine becomes abundant again on Wednesday. Temperatures will also be on the rise as we go further into the work week. Most will be near 90 degrees by the weekend.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.