Tyler gas station robbery suspect leaves without cash

Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a convenience store in north Tyler.



Around 9:21 p.m. Sunday, Tyler Police officers were called to the Star Mart, located at 2030 West Gentry Parkway. The store clerk told officers a man wearing a mask walked into the gas station with a gun, a news release stated.

The worker ran into a storage room, locked the door, and called 911, according to police.



The suspect, described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5'11", with a medium build, left without taking any cash.

Surveillance video showed the suspect was driving a black 4-door Dodge Journey.

The case remains under investigation.

