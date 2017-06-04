Town rallies for child fighting Neuroblastoma

A summer morning and a kids baseball tournament. There was hardly a worse time for a broken foot to strike out one of the event organizers.

"Walking into third base, the base slid off," Jarrod Wallum said.

Wallum was playing softball in Tyler when it happened. It has him sidelined this weekend, selling tees and fidget spinners at a baseball tournament hosted by the Troup Youth Association.

"We actually had to turn away five teams wanting to do this," organizer Lee Morris said.

There's a full bracket, but even fuller hearts for a crew doing more than just loading the bases. Because Morris and Wallum both saw from the stands, the wild pitch that 9-year-old Conner Sides had to swing at.

"It's rough," Nikki Hassell said. "It's any parents worst nightmare."

She and Conner's father Kendall Sides are separated now, but still united in their search to cure their son's Neuroblastoma.

"Some of the stuff that he's seen," Kendall Sides said, "there aren't many adults I know that'd be able to get through what he's had to do."

Mom, Nikki Hassell, works nights at UT Health Northeast. Dad, Kendall Sides, own his own business. But both of them put their son first.

"Most people know the oil field never sleeps," Kendall Sides said.

Conner sits in the passenger seat of his mom's or dad's vehicle for the five hour round trips to Dallas, where he visits his hospital and doctors. He started the third grade in August, but was only able to make it through one day of school before receiving the results from a July screening that found he had Neuroblastoma.

"And then my back was hurting so bad I couldn't take it," Conner said.

But with the beginning of summer, this tournament organized in Conner's name is going to help with his medical bills.

The tournament continued as scheduled Saturday morning, but was rained out in the evening. And so it will actually finished on Saturday, June 10, in Troup.

"You don't ever want to see families go through struggles," Wallum said. "We hope this makes him feel like a kid again."

If you would like to help out with Conner Sides' medical bills, his parents have set up a gofundme here.