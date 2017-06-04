Kilgore church vandalized

Kurt Traylor is expected to be named the new head coach at Tyler Lee, according to a family member.More >>
In Troup, there was a little more to rounding the bases this weekend.More >>
A damaged pipe was patched by the city, but was not fully repaired by the time heavy storms came through.More >>
An East Texas church is hoping someone is made to answer for a senseless act of vandalism on their building.More >>
Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a convenience store in north Tyler.More >>
