Kilgore church vandalized

An East Texas church is hoping someone is made to answer for a senseless act of vandalism on their building.

The instance happened at Greater Faith Ministries in Kilgore on Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.

The building was a target by vandals, to simply smash windows.

After rebuilding their church from storm damage last year, the congregation was looking forward to the future with new hope in a new building. But

Saturday brought troubling news.

"Someone had thrown a brick through the window, and by the time I arrived with the police we came in and there was glass shattered all over the floor.

We just had our grand opening in February. We were riding high and we took a leap of faith to build this church," says Pastor Casandra Fryar.

Brick's hurled through double plated glass.

"I'm very sad because when it comes to the church I feel that we should take the church sacred and serious. It's the house of God," Casandra says.

"Is it jealousy, is it hate, is it envy? What is it? Why?," says Deacon Efrem Fryar.

There was no appearance of robbery or attempt to enter the building.

And the broken glass comes at a considerable cost to the church.

For church members, it's not a slap in their face, but an attack on faith.

"They're not doing it to us, they're doing it to God. I know they're going to answer one way or another, if they don't answer man’s law, they're

going to answer Gods law," Efrem says.

"For someone to take time out to vandalize the church and throw a rock through the window is very hurtful," says Casandra.

But they have laid aside their anger, to do the what they feel is right.

Pray for whoever did this.

"We as Christians can-not be upset, and not prayerful for the person that did this," Casandra says.

With limited funds, the church is going to the extraordinary step of asking for help in obtaining a security camera system.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.





