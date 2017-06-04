Rain causes problems for East Texas

Tonight after the game, we'll have a new report on the 100K+ gallons of waste water that spilled into a Tyler creek. Doug Murray will let you know how much of a problem you can expect this to be for the water supply and explain what's being done to fix the issue.
Meteorologist Katie Vossler is in the First Alert Weather Center tonight. Stick around after the game and she'll let you know if you should expect more rain from the weather where you live.
Joan Hallmark joins us with a new Proud of East Texas report that will introduce you to the popular murder mystery writer you may not have known calls East Texas home.
Smith County Officials are investigating after two bodies were found inside a residence Saturday afternoon.More >>
Smith County Officials are investigating after two bodies were found inside a residence Saturday afternoon.More >>
A damaged pipe was patched by the city, but was not fully repaired by the time heavy storms came through.More >>
A damaged pipe was patched by the city, but was not fully repaired by the time heavy storms came through.More >>
The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for several East Texas counties.More >>
The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for several East Texas counties.More >>
DPS officials have identified the pedestrian killed in a wreck Saturday night.More >>
DPS officials have identified the pedestrian killed in a wreck Saturday night.More >>
DPS officials say they are investigating a fatal wreck involving a pedestrian.More >>
DPS officials say they are investigating a fatal wreck involving a pedestrian.More >>