Flood warnings issued for several ETX counties

The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for several East Texas counties.

This story will be updated as changes occur.

The following counties are under flash flood warning until 6:30 p.m.: Smith, Titus and Wood

NWS said that three inches of rain have already fallen and that additional rainfall amounts are possible. Locations expected to experience flooding include Mineola, Winnsboro, Lindale, Quitman, Hawkins, Pleasant Grove, Hoard, Hainesville, Winona, Red Springs and Perryville.

The following counties are under a flood warning until 11:56 a.m. Wednesday: Henderson and Navarro

According to NWS, the Trinity River is expected to rise above flood stage Monday morning and crest near 35 feet by Tuesday afternoon. The river should fall below flood stage by Tuesday night.

The following counties are under a flood warning until 7:00 a.m. Friday: Nacogdoches, Rusk, San Augustine and Shelby

According to NWS, the Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno will continue rising near 16.5 feet Monday evening and will fall below flood stage Thursday.

NWS warns people to not drive through flooded waterways and to use caution when walking near flooded riverbanks.

