DPS identifies pedestrian killed in wreck near Longview

DPS officials have identified the pedestrian killed in a wreck Saturday night.

According to officials, at 9:36 p.m. they responded to a wreck on State Highway 149, one mile southeast of Longview.

A 2004 Ford F-250 was traveling north on the highway when it struck a pedestrian that was attempting to cross from the left-hand side of the highway.

According to DPS, a second vehicle, a 2011 Buick Lucerne traveling in the same direction, did not see the pedestrian laying on the ground and also struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, identified as Tekita Zoe Marshall, 46 from Longview, was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:10 p.m. and was taken to Welch Funeral Home in Longview.

Officials said charges are unknown at this time.

