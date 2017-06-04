City of Tyler sends out notice on spill from wastewater facility

The city of Tyler has sent a notice of a spill from a wastewater facility.

The press release from the city states:

The City of Tyler Water Utilities recently experienced a wastewater collection discharge at West Northwest Loop 323 and Texas College Road that meets the notification requirements of the TCEQ.

Subsequent to the significant rain event which occurred on June 2 and 3, 2017, the City of Tyler West Side wastewater collection facility discharged more than 100,000 gallons of domestic wastewater mixed with storm water (rain water) into Black Fork Creek. The location of the manhole where the discharge occurred is at West Northwest Loop 323 and Texas College Road, flowing north into Black Fork Creek. The discharge predominantly consisted of storm water which entered the wastewater collection system at a partially collapsed 42 inch sewer main.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) Tyler Regional Office, as well as local government officials, were notified on June 3, 2017.

At this time, the spill has been contained by the installation of by-pass pumps and emergency repairs to the 42 inch sewer main are being coordinated. It is believed the partial collapse is a result of pipe blockage and an infiltration of rainwater.

Crews have been working overnight and continue to work, keeping the spill contained.

Tyler Water Utilities will continue to monitor the water quality conditions upstream and downstream of the discharge for the next few days to ensure that the water quality in Black Fork Creek has not been compromised.

For more information, please contact Jenny Wells at (903) 944-9136.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.