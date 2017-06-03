Gregg County officials on scene of vehicle vs. pedestrian wreck - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Gregg County officials on scene of vehicle vs. pedestrian wreck

By Sophia Constantine, Multi-Media Journalist
Connect
GREGG COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

Gregg County officials confirm they are on the scene of a pedestrian vs. vehicle wreck.  

The wreck occurred near Jaguar Highway 149 near Longview. No injuries or identities of those involved are available at this time. 

Stay with KLTV for this developing story.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly