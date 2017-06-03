DPS investigating investigating fatal pedestrian vs. vehicle wreck

DPS investigating investigating fatal pedestrian vs. vehicle wre - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

GREGG COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

DPS officials say they are investigating a fatal pedestrian vs. vehicle wreck.  

Gregg County Officials say the wreck occurred around 9:30 Saturday night near Jaguars on Highway 149 near Longview.

The identities of those involved have not been released. 

