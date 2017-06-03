Regional Final Results - Woden and Central Heights advance to s - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Regional Final Results - Woden and Central Heights advance to state

CLASS 4A

Region II

Pleasant Grove vs. Decatur

(Best-of-three series)
At Mike Carter Field, Tyler
  • Game 1: Pleasant Grove 10, Decatur 2
  • Game 2: Pleasant Grove 1, Decatur 0 (8 innings)

CLASS 3A

Region II

Beckville vs. Whitesboro

(Best-of-three series)
At Rockwall-Heath HS
  • Game 1: Whitesboro 7, Beckville 5
  • Game 2: Whitesboro 2, Beckville 1

Region III

Nacogdoches Central Heights vs. Kirbyville

(Best-of-three series)
At Crosby HS
  • Game 1: Kirbyville 1, Central Heights 0
  • Game 2: Central Heights 2, Kirbyville 0
  • Game 3: Central Heights 2, Kirbyville 0

CLASS 2A

Region III

Woden vs. Groveton

(Best-of-three series)
At Morris Frank Park, Lufkin
  • Game 1: Woden 5, Groveton 2
  • Game 2: Groveton 3, Woden 1
  • Game 3: Groveton 11, Woden 7


 

