Regional Final Results - Woden and Central Heights advance to state

Saturday, June 3 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-06-04 03:38:51 GMT
CLASS 4A Region II Pleasant Grove vs. Decatur (Best-of-three series) At Mike Carter Field, Tyler Game 1: Pleasant Grove 10, Decatur 2 Game 2: Pleasant Grove 1, Decatur 0 (8 innings) CLASS 3A Region II Beckville vs. Whitesboro (Best-of-three series) At Rockwall-Heath HS Game 1: Whitesboro 7, Beckville 5 Game 2: Whitesboro 2, Beckville 1 Region III Nacogdoches Central Heights vs. Kirbyville (Best-of-three series) At Crosby HS Game 1: Kirbyville 1, Cen...More >>
Friday, June 2 2017 8:28 PM EDT2017-06-03 00:28:23 GMT
Orlando Garcia hit a two-run homer to back a strong showing from the Texas Tech bullpen after an early weather delay, and the host Red Raiders opened the Lubbock Regional with a 5-2 victory over Delaware on Friday.More >>
