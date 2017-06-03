Hot air balloons on display at Longview World of Wonders

The thrill of hot air balloon flight was presented in a different form to reach the next generation of possible pilots.

Pilots from the Great Texas Balloon Race were on hand at Longview's World of Wonders kids discovery center.

The pilots were showing children how balloon flight is possible, along with all the equipment that goes into it. The event was to educate young people on how balloon flight works and answer their questions.

"We're telling the kids about ballooning, what it takes to be a balloonist showing them some of the materials we use to build balloons. I had one earlier that asked me some of the most pertinent questions that I couldn’t believe. If an adult would have asked me those questions I would have been surprised," says pilot Guy Gauthier of Longview.

The 40th Annual Great Texas Balloon Race is scheduled this summer from July 28-30.

