Hot air balloons on display at Longview World of Wonders

The thrill of hot air balloon flight was presented in a different form to reach the next generation of possible pilots.
Pilots from the Great Texas Balloon Race were on hand at Longview's World of Wonders kids discovery center.
The pilots were showing children how balloon flight is possible, along with all the equipment that goes into it. The event was to educate young people on how balloon flight works and answer their questions.
"We're telling the kids about ballooning, what it takes to be a balloonist showing them some of the materials we use to build balloons. I had one earlier that asked me some of the most pertinent questions that I couldn’t believe. If an adult would have asked me those questions I would have been surprised," says pilot Guy Gauthier of Longview.
The 40th Annual Great Texas Balloon Race is scheduled this summer from July 28-30.
Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.
Pilots from the Great Texas Balloon Race were on hand at Longview's World of Wonders kids discovery center.More >>
Pilots from the Great Texas Balloon Race were on hand at Longview's World of Wonders kids discovery center.More >>
Kerry Max Cook requested a jury trial in his civil rights case because he wants “regular people” to decide whether he was treated fairly or not.More >>
Kerry Max Cook requested a jury trial in his civil rights case because he wants “regular people” to decide whether he was treated fairly or not.More >>
An East Texas man with FBI experience is weighing in on the testimony of James Comey, the nation's former FBI director.More >>
An East Texas man with FBI experience is weighing in on the testimony of James Comey, the nation's former FBI director.More >>
An East Texas woman who claimed to have thousands of dollars worth of jewelry in her purse said she was robbed at gunpoint.More >>
An East Texas woman who claimed to have thousands of dollars worth of jewelry in her purse said she was robbed at gunpoint.More >>
Wait lists for hospital beds are putting a strain on jails across the state.More >>
Wait lists for hospital beds are putting a strain on jails across the state.More >>