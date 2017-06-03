Tyler Parade of Homes puts man cave on display

Dozens of newly constructed East Texas homes were put on display this weekend for Tyler's 64 Parade of Homes.

The parade kicked off Saturday with a home that had beer bottles hanging from the ceiling, a fully stocked bar, and six TV screens.



"Actually my husband surprised me with that. I showed up one day and it was here," said homeowner Shelia Cooper.



The man cave is just one tiny portion of the more than 15,000 square foot property, built by Cooper Custom Homes.



"I think he wanted to create an atmosphere where you could watch the game and feel like you're at a bar somewhere," Cooper said.



Shelia and Chad Cooper have five kids and they said each child put their own unique touch on their room.

"We definitely designed it around our family," Cooper said.

Meanwhile, Shelia Cooper put her unique touch in the master closet.



"Really just with the design of the house and just how the floor plan ended up, the closet ended up larger than we intended," Cooper said. "It’s probably equal I have more shoes than him but he has just as many clothes as I do."



Cooper said their goal was to create a space to make memories with their family and friends.



"We love to entertain and have parties and that is definitely our intention with the bar and the pool we've got a swim-up bar and bar stools," Cooper said.



The family will officially move into the home on Monday.



The parade of homes will continue Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids and they can be purchased online.

