Marshall police chase ends in Shreveport, two women arrested

What looked to be a simple case of East Texas shoplifting turns into a wild high-speed chase and a crash just across the state line.

Police say it started just after 8 p.m. Friday night at a Walt-Mart in Marshall, where two Shreveport women were reported shoplifting, leading to an over 40-mile chase into Louisiana.

"They had at least one buggy full of supplies, merchandise, and got into their car. One of the items was a baby stroller and other various baby items," says Marshall Police Public Information Officer Kelly Colvin.

Fleeing the scene they apparently stopped to eat.

On Victory Drive, a Marshall Police Unit spotted a vehicle that fit the description of the one the 2 women were in. A traffic stop was attempted and the chase was on.

Racing east on Highway 80, Marshall police and DPS troopers joined the pursuit.



"At times it was 90 to 100 miles per hour. Eventually got on I-20 east and we chased them into Shreveport," Colvin says.

The chase ended when the car hit railroad tracks and crashed at Meriwether Road in west Shreveport, clipping a gas meter and hitting a tree.



"One thing we do worry about is when we have to chase somebody, is they are putting the public at risk. The passenger was ejected from the vehicle and the driver was pinned and had to be cut out of the car before they were transported," says Colvin.

The individuals were Identified as Erin Robinson, 29, and Whitney Williams, 24. They both were hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police recovered various items from the wrecked car including baby care products and a radio.

Once released from the hospital, Robinson and Williams will be charged with evading arrest and theft.

