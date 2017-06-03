2 bodies found inside residence near Tyler, officials investigating

Smith County Officials are investigating after two bodies were found inside a residence Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, just after 1 p.m., they were called to the 10000 block of County Road 272, just outside of Tyler, after family members reported finding two bodies inside a residence.

Officials said they believe the bodies had been in the residence for a while, as they were already decomposing.

Details are limited at this time. Stay with KLTV for updates.

