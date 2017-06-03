Two women arrested after high-speed chase in Marshall

From Marshall Police Department:

Two Shreveport women are facing charges in Marshall after they allegedly stole merchandise from Walmart then led officers on a high-speed chase.

At approximately 8:52 p.m. Friday, June 2, Marshall police dispatch received a call regarding a shoplifting that had just occurred at Walmart in the 1700 block of East End Boulevard South.

Responding officers spotted a car matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

However, the driver refused to stop and fled on Highway 80 East, eventually getting onto Interstate 20. The chase ended in West Shreveport when the suspects wrecked their car on Meriwether Road.

The suspects, Erin Robinson,29, and Whitney Williams,24, were both transported to University Health hospital in Shreveport with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Once released from the hospital, Robinson and Williams will be charged with evading arrest and theft.

