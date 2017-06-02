After nearly a quarter century, Longview Fire Marshal Zackary retires

He’s worked there since 1993 and has been the voice of the Longview Fire Department since 2010, but now he's starting a new chapter.

We spoke to Fire Marshal Johnny Zackary on his final day at Longview Central Fire.

He’s been there just shy of a quarter century, and Johnny says it’s time to move on.

Johnny has moved up the ladder so to speak, from firefighter to fire marshal since 1993.

“It’s been a fantastic career. I’m very fortunate that I had the honor to serve the community that I grew up in,” Zackary said.

He walked the halls of central for years, and conducted many investigations while informing the media so it could be passed on to the public. That happened about seven years ago when he was told:

“You’re going to be the fire marshal and with that you will be the PIO,” Zackary revealed.

When the chief talks, you do what he suggests.

“Being PIO wasn’t on my career list, but it fits hand in hand with all these aspects of the responses and all the events, and then you’re thinking of the safety side of it for you, the media, the public so it’s really kind of meshed well.” Zackary explained.

He really pushed for thermal imagers, even though they were expensive, to find fire in walls and fire victims behind smoke.

“If we can do it better, let’s do it better. If you can promote and maybe improve on some things then let’s do it,” Zackary stated.

They raised the money and got the cameras at no cost to the taxpayer. He also helped get the training tower in place, helped put together Safety City, and was involved in innumerable public and firefighting projects.

“The citizens of Longview have state of the art firefighting equipment and that helps me leave knowing the team’s got this, and I’m very thankful as a citizen to know that I am protected by the best,” Zackary added.

And some of those firefighters are people he helped train, those who walked with him when he walked the bay at Central Fire.

Zackary was recognized at Longview’s fire training facility during a standing room only gathering to say goodbye. It was attended by over a hundred of his closest friends including many fellow firefighters and police officers who Johnny now joins in retirement.

But he says he has more in mind than sitting around the house watching TV.

