Toddler found abandoned on U.S.-Mexico border, police searching for family

EL, PASO, TX (KLTV) - Police are working to identify a toddler who was found alone near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Friday the National Center for Missing and Exploited children sent out a release asking for information on the child. The center is working with the El Paso Police Department to identify the boy.

Officials say that the child, believed to be between 2 to 3 years old, was found Feb. 22 in Cd Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico, near El Paso, Texas.The cities are linked by several international bridges.

His name may be "Luis" and he has short brown hair. He is 3 feet tall, weighs 40 pounds and has a birthmark above his left eyebrow.

When he was found, he was wearing black shoes, blue sweatpants and a shirt.

El Paso police say no one has claimed the child but they believe that he may be an American citizen because he understand and speaks English.

To provide information on the case, contact the police department at 915-832-4400 or Crime Stoppers at 915-566-8477.

