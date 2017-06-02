Apaches return home with 4th National Championship

Four seasons have come and gone but one thing has stayed constant. The Tyler Junior College Apaches are the last team left dogpiling in celebration. "I knew I could get to it. I wasn't going to let the right fielder catch it, I wanted it. On the way down I kinda started celebrating in my mind, caught it, and then just got over to the dogpile as fast as I could," said Matt Mikusek, sophomore infielder. "It was amazing. It was the best feeling of my life get...More >>
Four seasons have come and gone but one thing has stayed constant. The Tyler Junior College Apaches are the last team left dogpiling in celebration. "I knew I could get to it. I wasn't going to let the right fielder catch it, I wanted it. On the way down I kinda started celebrating in my mind, caught it, and then just got over to the dogpile as fast as I could," said Matt Mikusek, sophomore infielder. "It was amazing. It was the best feeling of my life get...More >>
"They just said it's going to be a long time, it's going to be a long process. However you handle it how it's going to turn out," said Drew Robertson, Tyler native and Baylor pitcher. Drew Robertson is no stranger to overcoming obstacles. The summer before his freshman year at Brook Hill High School, Robertson was involved in an RTV accident that threatened to end his baseball career before it even started. "I tried to maybe jump out, so my leg was hanging...More >>
"They just said it's going to be a long time, it's going to be a long process. However you handle it how it's going to turn out," said Drew Robertson, Tyler native and Baylor pitcher. Drew Robertson is no stranger to overcoming obstacles. The summer before his freshman year at Brook Hill High School, Robertson was involved in an RTV accident that threatened to end his baseball career before it even started. "I tried to maybe jump out, so my leg was hanging...More >>
Kings of the dogpile, the Tyler baseball team entered the night with a chance to claim the 2017 Division III Junior College national championship.More >>
Kings of the dogpile, the Tyler baseball team entered the night with a chance to claim the 2017 Division III Junior College national championship.More >>
In high school softball, a pair of East Texas teams are hoping to bring back a state title from Austin. From Class 3A, Hughes Springs made its first ever trip to the final four.More >>
In high school softball, a pair of East Texas teams are hoping to bring back a state title from Austin. From Class 3A, Hughes Springs made its first ever trip to the final four.More >>