2 arrested on theft charges in Smith County

Two people were booked into the Smith County Jail on Thursday on theft charges.

Smith County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Basiel Paul Bennett, Jr., 37, of Ben Wheeler, on a warrant for charges of criminal mischief and theft of an aluminium, copper, bronze or brass material.

Bennett's total bond has been set at $305,000.

That same day, deputies arrested Paula Jonel Glass, 44, of Mineola, on a warrant for charges of theft of an aluminum, copper, bronze or brass material.

Glass' bond has been set at $250,000.

Both remain in the Smith County Jail.

