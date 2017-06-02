Tyler ISD bus #30 involved in wreck, no injuries

A Tyler ISD school bus was involved in a wreck this afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 on old Jacksonville Highway in front of Home Depot, in Tyler.

KLTV is told by TISD officials that one student was on board bus #30. A separate bus came to the scene to pick up the student and took them home.

A car reportedly pulled out in front of the bus and the two collided.

No one was injured.

