Anderson County Crime Stoppers searching for burglary suspect

A burglar is arrested and another is on the loose in Anderson County.

Corey Lockett, 24, is charged with burglary of a habitation, a first-degree felony, and theft of a firearm.

Deputies are still looking for Daniel Chavez, 24.

Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a burglary in progress on Friday, May 19 at 6199 State Highway 294 E.

A witness at the address told deputies that he saw a 4 door sedan park in the driveway. He then stated that two white men exited the vehicle and entered the residence. A short time later, the witness says he saw the men come outside of the house carrying several items from the home. The men got into the vehicle and drove away.

Investigators were able to positively identify the two suspects.

Lockett was located and arrested. He is currently out on bond.

Anyone with information on Chavez's whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 903-729-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.