ETX locations pull product after FDA warns about possibly contaminated tuna

Several East Texas restaurants have pulled tuna from the menu after the Food and Drug Administration issued a recall, saying that some shipments tested positive for hepatitis A virus.

Thursday, the FDA posted the recall to its website, saying that consumers who consume the product might be a risk for contracting the infection. The frozen tuna was distributed by Hilo Fish Company and sourced from Sustainable Seafood Company and Santa Cruz Seafood, Inc., according to the FDA.

However, the CDC has reported no illnesses to date related to the contamination.

The FDA released a list of restaurants and other retail locations in Texas, Oklahoma and California that received the recalled frozen tuna. Among them, are three in East Texas - two Jack Ryan's locations in Longview and Tyler and Sysco East Texas in Longview.

The recall applies to raw frozen ahi tuna cubes, yellowfin tuna steaks and yellowfin tuna cubes from the distribution companies listed.

When reached for comment, a manager at the Tyler Jack Ryan's location said the restaurant immediately pulled the product and replaced the menu item with halibut, salmon and seabass and added that the location stopped serving tuna weeks ago.

In Longview, Wes Ebey, chef and owner said "any tuna we had from that lot number was discarded and we poured bleached on it."

KLTV reached out to Sysco officials for comment. Representatives for the company were not immediately available.

According to the FDA, "Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from infection with the hepatitis A virus. It can range in severity from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months."

On May 1, the Hawaii Department of Health notified the FDA that a frozen tuna sample from Indonesia tested positive for the virus.

"On May 2, the FDA contacted the Tropic Fish Hawaii LLC, a subsidiary distributor of Hilo Fish Company, to obtain additional information related to the positive tuna sample," an FDA release states.

That lot was embargoed and the administration confirmed the sample was positive.

Then, on May 16, Hilo Fish Company notified the FDA that it had submitted samples of additional shipments held in its Hawaii facility to a lab for testing and received more positive results for the hepatitis A virus.

Those products were found to be sourced from Sustainable Seafood Company and Santa Cruz Seafood. Officials also found that the products were distributed to restaurants and other retail locations in CA, NY, OK, and TX.

"The New York State Department of Health and the FDA verified that product shipped to New York was not sold to the public. The FDA’s investigation in connection with these firms is ongoing," the FDA statement reads. "Contact your healthcare professional if you think you may have become ill from eating tuna, or if you believe that you have eaten any of the recalled frozen tuna within the last two weeks."

