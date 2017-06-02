ETX locations pull product after FDA warns about possibly contaminated tuna

Several East Texas restaurants have pulled tuna from the menu after the Food and Drug Administration issued a recall, saying that some shipments tested positive for hepatitis A virus.More >>
DPS is responding to a two vehicle wreck on I-20. The wreck is reportedly in the eastbound lane of traffic, just west of Lindale at Mile Marker 551 between FM 849 and Hwy 110.More >>
The driver who slammed his 18-wheeler into a Mount Pleasant ISD school bus and a passenger car in April had methamphetamines in his system at the time of the crash, according to a certified Texas Department of Public Safety crash report.More >>
After more than 36 years of dedicated service to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System,J. Lindsey Bradley, Jr., FACHE, is retiring.More >>
