Longtime leader of CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances to retire

After more than 36 years of dedicated service to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System, to our communities and to the people of Northeast Texas, and over 50 years in healthcare leadership, J. Lindsey Bradley, Jr., FACHE, is retiring from his position as Senior Vice President of Group Operations and Chief Executive Officer of CHRISTUS Northeast Texas, which includes CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System and CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System, effective June 30, 2017.

The process of selecting Bradley’s successor as the leader of the CHRISTUS Northeast Texas region, which includes CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System and CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System, is progressing well in coordination with executive leadership of CHRISTUS Health and the regional board of directors, which includes local community board members, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic physician leaders, and the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth.

Since joining Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler in 1981, Bradley has overseen the truly remarkable progression of CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System from a single Tyler hospital to one of the most respected and successful integrated health care institutions in the country. With the support of the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth and along with friend and partner Ray Thompson, Bradley solidified a trusted partnership with physicians and leaders throughout the community to establish the region’s first cardiac program, founded Flight for Life, and Champion EMS. During the same time period Mother Frances Hospital merged with Trinity Clinic to develop an organization driven by a revolutionary coordination of care, shared technology, and focus on quality that enabled it to grow into one of the largest and most respected multi-specialty groups in the nation. This allowed the creation of a highly-integrated CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System, while building numerous vital facilities and services for the people of Northeast Texas.

And finally, on May 1, 2016, Trinity Mother Frances Health System partnered with CHRISTUS Health to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ across the region. Today, CHRISTUS Health Northeast Texas encompasses three health systems, more than 9,000 Associates and over 600 health care providers serving patients across 14 hospitals, dozens of support services, and more than 40 CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic locations throughout the 41-county region. Under Bradley’s leadership, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System has been recognized repeatedly as a Truven 100 Top Health System, a Truven 50 Top Heart Hospital, an A-rated safety award winner by the LeapFrog Group, a top integrated care delivery system, and as a Most-Wired Organization.

Bradley’s outlook for the future is not one of reflection on decades spent shaping the health care landscape, but of celebration of the years ahead for CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System and its place as a leader in Northeast Texas, and beyond.

“No leader, in health care or any other field, can do any of this alone. It has always been my strategy to surround myself and fill this organization with intelligent, capable, passionate people,” said Bradley. “This is the ultimate team sport, and the determination and vision of colleagues like the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, community leaders who have served on our boards, my friend Ray Thompson, Dr. Steve Keuer, Dr. Pat Thomas, Dr. David Teegarden, Dr. Gifford Eckhout, Dr. Mark Anderson, Dr. Fagg Sanford, Dr. Scott Smith and a hundred others have helped build CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System into the institution that it is today and will guide it into an even brighter tomorrow.”