Friday's Weather: Scattered showers with highs in the mid-80s

Happy Friday East Texas! Warm weather continues today. Morning temperatures are in the 70s. The area is expected to warm up swiftly by noon, with most near 80 degrees. Today's high will be in the low to mid-80s. Scattered showers are possible again today. The chance for showers will increase as we go throughout the day. We will have a 30% rain chance by this afternoon. These slim rain chances will give the opportunity for many to stay dry, but don't tuck away those umbrellas because rain chances continue for the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday both have 40% rain chances under mostly cloudy skies, and they both have lows of 71 and highs of 86. Rain chances dwindle down as we go further into the work week. A cold front is projected to pass through Tuesday. On the other side of the cold front, East Texas will return to mostly sunny skies.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.