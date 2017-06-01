RESTAURANT REPORTS: 5 restaurants get top scores

Five East Texas restaurants get top scores in the latest inspection period.

In Longview,



Subway at 2330 Judson road.

No violations, no demerits.



Catfish King at 2238 South Mobberly.

No violations, no demerits.



Tex-Mex Restaurant at 2009 B South Mobberly.

No violations, no demerits.



In Tyler,



Slim Chickens at

3922 Troup Highway.

No violations, no demerits.



In Whitehouse,



Subway #18218 at 601 Highway 110 North.



No violations, no demerits.



