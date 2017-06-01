Power restored for most of Longview, but some still waiting patiently

Willie Bradford is still without power at the apartment complex. (Source: KLTV)

The tree keeping power out at the Johnson Street Apartments is now marked off with caution signs. (Source: KLTV)

Power is back for 95 percent of SWEPCO's customers in East Texas and Louisiana who lost power after Sunday's storms. As of Thursday evening, nearly 99,000 customers can turn their lights on again, while around 4,200 remain without power.

It's been a long week for south Longview resident Walter Burkin. He says he's been fine with the dark, and that he was able to keep his food from spoiling by running a generator to chill the freezer and fridge once a day.

"After four full days without it, it's back," he said.

Crews restored power to his home at noon on Thursday.

SWEPCO is ahead of the schedule it outlined at the beginning of the week.

"The hope is that we'll have 95 percent of our customers in Longview restored by Friday at 5 p.m.," spokesperson Lynn Ferry-Nelson said.

With 92 percent of Longview customers with their electricity back on, the company is ahead of its timeline. There was a speed bump with Thursday morning storms, but with 800 workers deployed in shifts around the region, the company is moving toward its goal quickly.

But one spot KLTV 7 told you about on Tuesday is still without power. The Johnson Street Apartments in south Longview still lack electricity.

"People don't understand," resident Willie Bradford said. "It's getting hot."

His power chair ran out of battery on Tuesday night, so he's confined to a normal wheel chair.

"I use the power chair to get out of the house," he said. "Go to the store, down to McDonald's for a burger."

For a man in his 70's, the trek to essentials is just too far without the power chair. However, he did have a friend bring him a cooler filled with supplies and ice today.

"We are seeing longer restoration times in that area," Nelson said. "Because there were so many incidents of poles and wires down."

The tree that's tangled in lines down the street from the apartment is still there. On Tuesday it was not properly marked off, but Thursday there were traffic cones and and barriers alerting drivers to the incident.

SWEPCO says the amount of damage in parts of south Longview is what's lead to the longer restorations time for the area. According to the company's website, the incident should be cleared on Friday and power restored by 11 at night.

The company also says the last five percent of customers who will remain without power after Friday are in sparsely populated areas, and that the goal until now has been to treat denser areas first.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.