Baylor pitcher Drew Robertson prepares for Region Tournament looking back on what he's gone through to get here

"They just said it's going to be a long time, it's going to be a long process. However you handle it how it's going to turn out," said Drew Robertson, Tyler native and Baylor pitcher.

Drew Robertson is no stranger to overcoming obstacles. The summer before his freshman year at Brook Hill High School, Robertson was involved in an RTV accident that threatened to end his baseball career before it even started.

"I tried to maybe jump out, so my leg was hanging out and the mule landed on my femur. I lost enough blood to where I could have lost my leg," said Robertson.

With his leg saved, Doctors were still skeptical about Robertson's return to the field. However, just 8 months later this East Texan stepped on the mound and threw his own curve-ball at life.

"You can let it ruin your day and set you back. Or you can use it as motivation try to better yourself and reach your goals," said Robertson.

Going on to win 3 state titles with the Guards, Robertson landed a spot on the Tyler Junior College roster. It was another goal accomplished, but with one downfall. Robertson had to recover from Tommy John surgery.

"You know baseball is a sport where you deal with failure, you all the time," said Robertson.

So again, Robertson went to work defying the odds and eventually helped bring back the Apaches second national championship; in what would most recently become a four year streak.

Today, Robertson has a clean bill of health and plans to help the Baylor Bears make a run of their own at a national title. All-the-while appreciating the sound of the ball popping in the catchers mit like tiny shouts of victory.

"When you have an accident like that you kinda see baseball as something in the past. It taught me not to take things for granted. You know it could just be gone in a blink of an eye," said Robertson.

