Baylor pitcher Drew Robertson prepares for Region Tournament looking back on what he's gone through to get here

"They just said it's going to be a long time, it's going to be a long process. However you handle it how it's going to turn out," said Drew Robertson, Tyler native and Baylor pitcher. Drew Robertson is no stranger to overcoming obstacles. The summer before his freshman year at Brook Hill High School, Robertson was involved in an RTV accident that threatened to end his baseball career before it even started. "I tried to maybe jump out, so my leg was hanging...More >>
Kings of the dogpile, the Tyler baseball team entered the night with a chance to claim the 2017 Division III Junior College national championship.More >>
In high school softball, a pair of East Texas teams are hoping to bring back a state title from Austin. From Class 3A, Hughes Springs made its first ever trip to the final four.More >>
It's fitting Earl Campbell was in East Texas Wednesday, because the top talent from the region and nation is deciding to attend his Alma Mater. On his twitter account Wednesday night DeMarvion Overshown verbally committed to Texas. The Arp safety from the class of 2018 is the most sought after recruit from our area and holds 30 Division I offers.More >>
