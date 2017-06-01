Power crews continue works to restore electricity to thousands still in the dark

As crews continue on to day four of their efforts to restore power to the residents across East Texas, one electric company announced that they have restored power to more than 95 percent of their customers in East Texas.

According to Scott McCloud with SWEPCO, as of 4:00 pm today, SWEPCO has restored power to approximately 98,800 customers, or about 96 percent of all 103,000 customers who lost power during Sunday’s storm.

Approximately 4,200 customers still remain without power.

It is also estimated that 2,903 customers in the Longview area are expected to have their power restore by 5 p.m., Friday night.

Crews have been working to restore after the storms from Sunday night.

The National Weather Service confirmed that two tornadoes impacted the Gregg County area Sunday.

An EF-1 touched down two miles west of Easton, along Hwy 2906. Another EF-1 touched down along Pine Tree Road, just north of West Cheryl Street, northwest of Longview.

DOWNED LINES – Never touch a fallen wire, no matter how harmless it looks. Stay away and keep others away. Call SWEPCO to report any downed lines or equipment.

PORTABLE GENERATOR SAFETY – If you use a portable or RV generator, do not plug the generator into your circuit box. Portable generators "backfeed" electricity up the line and risk the lives of repair workers and the public. Follow the manufacturers' instructions carefully, and plug essential appliances directly into the generator.

WEATHERHEAD DAMAGE – If the weatherhead or meter base at your home or business has been damaged or pulled away from the structure, you will need to have it repaired by a licensed electrician before SWEPCO can safely reconnect service. Once the repair is made, please contact SWEPCO so your service can be reconnected.