Abandoned egg farm catches on fire, smoke seen for miles

Pittsburg firefighters say no one was injured after three buildings at an abandoned egg farm went up in flames.

Smoke clouds from the Wednesday afternoon fire were seen for miles.

About 2:50 p.m., Pittsburg Fire received a call about a possible explosion and fire on County Road 1140, near the Enbridge plant. While heading to the scene, crews received another call that the Texas Egg Farm was on fire.

According to the department, the buildings were fully involved when crews arrived.

Assistant Chief David Abernathy said they believe the fire started from brush piles.

"Our best guess is that they had some brush piles burning. ... We found ember trails of leaves and brush from there to the building," he said.

The buildings were in various states of disrepair before the fire, Abernathy said, and there were no utilities in the building.

Within an hour, the buildings were completely destroyed. Abernathy said fire crews monitored to make sure the fire didn't spread to neighboring areas.

Although no one was injured, the column of smoke was seen for miles in various communities, Pittsburg Fire said in a Facebook post.

