TRAFFIC: Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down several lanes on Highway 110, FM 2016

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

A multi-vehicle wreck has shut down both lanes of Highway 110 at FM 2016 in Smith County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, they are responding to a call of a wreck involving multiple vehicles. DPS confirms reports of injuries, but the extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.

Drivers should seek an alternative route while crews continue to clear up the scene.

This story will be updated as details become available.

