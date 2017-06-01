Storm crashes Hallsville family reunion

An 18-year-old man is walking across the graduation stage, despite doctors telling him he would never walk again.More >>
An 18-year-old man is walking across the graduation stage, despite doctors telling him he would never walk again.More >>
An East Texas family reunion was frighteningly interrupted by the storms, injuring several people.More >>
An East Texas family reunion was frighteningly interrupted by the storms, injuring several people.More >>
As crews continue on to day four of their efforts to restore power to the residents across East Texas, one electric company announced that they have restored power to more than 95 percent of their customers in East TexasMore >>
As crews continue on to day four of their efforts to restore power to the residents across East Texas, one electric company announced that they have restored power to more than 95 percent of their customers in East TexasMore >>
Pittsburg firefighters say no one was injured after three buildings at an abandoned egg farm went up in flames.More >>
Pittsburg firefighters say no one was injured after three buildings at an abandoned egg farm went up in flames.More >>
Officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are responding to a multi-vehicle wreck on Highway 110 and FM 2016 in Smith County.More >>
Officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are responding to a multi-vehicle wreck on Highway 110 and FM 2016 in Smith County.More >>