Wheelchair ridden student walks at graduation

An 18 year old man is walking across the graduation stage, despite doctors telling him he would never walk again.

In early February, Makel Levy was involved in a two car wreck on Highway 84 near Fairfield. Makel attends Palestine high school, and four other student were in the car with him.

The second car had three people inside, two of whom died in the head on collision.

Makel says he doesn’t remember anything from the day of the wreck, but is focused on moving forward and making new memories.

This week at graduation, he rose from his wheelchair to walk across the graduation stage and the entire stadium rose in applause.

Shakethia Nichols, Makels mother, says this is huge progress considering Makel was in a coma for “about 6 or 7 weeks” following the wreck. She said doctors told her if Makel ever woke up, “he would be a vegetable the rest of his life”.

However, despite all odds, Makel is making progress and working towards his independence.

He describes himself as "a fighter and a child of god".





"I had to learn how to walk again, and then how to use my hands again, and now learn how to use my memory again", Makel said.



He knows he has a long road ahead, but says his progress thus far is due to “hard work and dedication".

His message to others is to “drive safe”.

