Temporary shelter for Longview, Easton residents impacted by storm to close

A temporary shelter in Longview is set to close Friday.

Officials with the American Red Cross and the City of Longview said Thursday that a shelter at the Longview Exhibit Building would close by 8 p.m. Friday. The shelter was put in place to help residents who lost power or suffered housing damage during the May 28 storms in Longview and Easton.

Dozens of power lines and trees were damaged during the storm.

"It is our understanding that AEP SWEPCO has made significant progress in restoring power to the area. We are thankful that the American Red Cross and Salvation Army worked together to make the emergency shelter an option for residents in need," Fire Chief J.P. Steelman said.

Tammy Prater, with the Red Cross, said 38 people used the shelter Monday night, 29 people used the shelter Tuesday night, 31 on Wednesday and 13 are expected to use it Thursday night.

