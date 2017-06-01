Officer gives special tribute to veterans buried in Tyler cemetery

A Tyler police officer chose to remember veterans on Memorial Day in an empty cemetery, away from planned ceremonies in other parts of town.



Officer John Weaver is, according to the Tyler Police Department Facebook page, an Honor Guard member with the department. He went to Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler on Memorial Day morning to play Taps for the servicemen and servicewomen who are buried in that cemetery.

A ceremony was planned for another cemetery in Tyler that day, but they said that Officer Weaver "took it upon himself to let those veterans buried in Rose Hill, with flags proudly being displayed on their markers, know that they were not forgotten ..."

Several people commented on the post on the department's Facebook page, to say thank you to Weaver for honoring their family members who are buried there in that way.

The officer's video has been viewed over 14,000 times as of Thursday afternoon.

