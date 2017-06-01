Tyler police warn residents about phishing email

If you're a Tyler resident and you recently received an email about a parking fine you've incurred, Tyler police have some advice - don't open that.

Thursday, the police department sent out a notice warning residents not to fall for a new phishing scam.

"Tyler Municipal Court will not contact you by email and advise you to pay your fine. Only go to the Tyler Municipal Court website that is secure to take care of any payment transactions or go in person.

The email urges recipients to "download" their fine and pay online or by phone.

"Tyler Police (Department) warns citizens that if you receive this type of email it is a scam," TPD said in a statement.

