LIVE: Trump says U.S. will pull out of Paris climate pact, renegotiate terms

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that the U.S. is pulling out of a global climate pact.

Trump said the U.S. will pull out of the Paris Climate Accord and begin negotiations to re-enter the agreement or create a new deal. Trump expressed displeasure with the current terms of the pact, citing the permissions the pact allows China.

"This agreement is less about the climate and more about other countries gaining a financial hold over the United States," Trump said.

Trump said the pact puts the country at a disadvantage. Leaving the pact was one of Trump's campaign pledges.

"We're going to be the cleanest and most environmentally friendly country on earth. We're going to have the cleanest water. We're going to have the cleanest air ... and we're not going to lose our jobs. We're going to grow. We're going to grow rapidly," Trump said.

