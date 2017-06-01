VIDEO: Burglary suspect busts through window, takes off with equipment

A suspect's dramatic entrance during a burglary is garnering attention on social media - and it's also snared the attention of police.

In the video, the suspect breaks out the glass window of a hardware store and runs into the building with plastic bags tied to his feet.

The incident occurred about 12:45 a.m. Thursday, at B & S True Value and Lumber in the 300 block of West Tyler Street in Gilmer.

Owner Chad Spearman says the suspect used some sort of porcelain device to shatter the glass before making off with a saw and two drills, valued at about $600. Spearman estimates the window damage cost about $500.

He posted surveillance video of the incident to Facebook, hoping someone would have information. He also filed a report with police.

"He was on foot. He ran out behind a building," Spearman said.

Gilmer police are hoping someone with information will come forward.

Officers were called to the scene about 2 a.m. Police say the suspect was covered from head to toe and a vehicle was not in sight.

Spearman encouraged the community to be vigilant.

"Any construction workers or anyone be on the lookout for someone trying to sell new tools," he said.

To provide information on the case, contact the Gilmer Police Department at 903-843-5545 or Upshur County Crime Stoppers at 903-843-3131.

