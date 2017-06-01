Kilgore man charged with third bank robbery, this one in downtown Longview

A Kilgore man charged with robbing banks in Kilgore and Liberty City has also been charged for allegedly robbing a downtown Longview bank in November 2016.

Hector Camargo, 48, is under federal indictment for three counts of bank robbery charges and two counts of using, carrying or possessing a firearm and ammunition during a violent crime. The indictment was handed down May 17, and court records show Camargo will be brought to a Tyler federal court to answer to the charges.

Arrest records show Camargo was arrested April 21, on Cotton Street in Longview shortly after the First National Bank of Hughes Springs in Liberty City was robbed at gunpoint. Camargo was charged with driving while intoxicated and for having expired vehicle registration.

A Kilgore police detective said at the time that investigators working with the FBI noticed similarities between that robbery and one that happened the past December at Citizens National Bank in Kilgore.

At the time of his arrest, police seized $6,953 from Camargo, according to the indictment. The paperwork shows he is accused of carrying off $5,574 from the downtown Longview bank, $4,218 from the Kilgore bank, and $7,802 from the bank in Liberty City.

Police also seized a Browning .380 pistol and various rounds of ammunition.

Camargo is being held in the Gregg County Jail on $205,000 in bonds.

He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each bank robbery charge, and at least 5 years in prison for each weapons charge according to the Texas Penal Code.

