Texas Unclaimed Property: Come and get it!

Texas requires institutions, businesses and governmental entities to report to the state any personal property that has been abandoned or unclaimed for up to five years, depending on the property in question, according to the Texas Comptroller's Office. Returning that property to its rightful owners is one of the duties of the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts.

It’s never too late to make a claim. If you'd like to see if you have any unclaimed cash, click here to visit the Texas Unclaimed Property website.