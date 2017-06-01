Texas Unclaimed Property: Come and get it!

A suspect's dramatic entrance during a burglary is garnering attention on social media - and it's also snared the attention of police. In the video, the suspect breaks out the glass window of a hardware store and runs into the building with plastic bags tied to his feet. The incident occurred about 12:45 a.m. Thursday, at B & S True Value and Lumber in the 300 block of West Tyler Street in Gilmer. Owner Chad Spearman says the suspect used some sort of porcelain device...More >>
A Kilgore man charged with robbing banks in Kilgore and Liberty City has also been charged for allegedly robbing a downtown Longview bank in November 2016.More >>
A man, wanted on warrants in Kauffman County, evades police for a second time, in Longview.More >>
Smith County crews say they are responding to a possible structure fire.More >>
