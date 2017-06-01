Man wanted on warrant for evading arrest, leads Longview police on pursuit

A man, wanted on warrants in Kauffman County, evades police for a second time, in Longview.

Christopher Herrin, 31, of Lake Cherokee, was wanted on warrants for evading arrest with a vehicle, a possession charge, and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Wednesday, Longview Police attempted to stop Herrin when he was caught speeding. Police say he took off and led police on a pursuit. Longview Police discontinued the pursuit for safety reasons.

Herrin was later located in the eleven-hundred block of Rolling Hills Drive. He was arrested on site for the previous warrants and was given a second charge of evading arrest.

Herrin is currently in the Gregg County Jail on bonds totaling $65,000.

