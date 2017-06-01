Smith County crews responding to possible structure fire - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Smith County crews responding to possible structure fire

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Connect
LINDALE, TX (KLTV) -

Smith County crews say they are responding to a possible structure fire.

The fire marshal's office confirmed Thursday that crews are en route to a possible structure fire in the 15000 block of County Road 433, near Lindale.

Details are limited at this time. Stay with KLTV for updates.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly