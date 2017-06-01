Smith County man found pleads guilty in synthetic drug distribution ring

A Tyler man has pleaded guilty to federal drug conspiracy charges.

Saleem Jeffer Jiwani, 58, pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. He also pleaded guilty to engaging in monetary transactions.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas, a combined task force of federal, state, and local law enforcement executed federal arrest and search warrants, beginning in August of 2016, in Plano, Carrollton, Dallas, and Tyler. Those warrants were a result of a joint investigation by the U.S. Drug Administration, Plano Police Department, Internal Revenue Service, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Smith County Sheriff's Office.

According to information presented in court, Jiwani and his co-defendants conspired to distribute synthetic drugs at two retail establishments: Minute Stop/Valero Gas station in Tyler and Ashes Smokes and Tattoos in Plano.

Jiwani and four others were indicted by a federal grand jury on August 3, 2016.

Jiwani faces up to 20 years in prison at his sentencing trial.

