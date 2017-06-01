Smith County man found pleads guilty in synthetic drug distribut - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Smith County man found pleads guilty in synthetic drug distribution ring

Saleem Jiwani (Source: Smith County Judicial Records) Saleem Jiwani (Source: Smith County Judicial Records)
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

A Tyler man has pleaded guilty to federal drug conspiracy charges.

Saleem Jeffer Jiwani, 58, pleaded guilty, Wednesday, to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. He also pled guilty to engaging in monetary transactions. 

According to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas, a combined task force of federal, state, and local law enforcement executed federal arrest and search warrants, beginning in August of 2016, in Plano, Carrollton, Dallas, and Tyler.  Those warrants were a result of a joint investigation by the U.S. Drug Administration, Plano Police Department, Internal Revenue Service, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Smith County Sheriff's Office.

According to information presented in court, Jiwani and his co-defendants conspired to distribute synthetic drugs at two retail establishments: Minute Stop/Valero Gas station in Tyler and Ashes Smokes and Tattoos in Plano.

Jiwani and four others were indicted by a federal grand jury on August 3, 2016.

Jiwani faces up to 20 years in prison at his sentencing trial. 

+Sheriff: Drug trafficking investigation began in Smith County
+East Texas man among 5 arrested in drug trafficking investigation

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Smith County crews responding to possible structure fire

    Smith County crews responding to possible structure fire

    Thursday, June 1 2017 10:20 AM EDT2017-06-01 14:20:15 GMT

    Smith County crews say they are responding to a possible structure fire. 

    More >>

    Smith County crews say they are responding to a possible structure fire. 

    More >>

  • BREAKING: Smith County man found guilty in synthetic drug distribution ring

    BREAKING: Smith County man found guilty in synthetic drug distribution ring

    Thursday, June 1 2017 10:05 AM EDT2017-06-01 14:05:11 GMT
    Saleem Jiwani (Source: Smith County Judicial Records)Saleem Jiwani (Source: Smith County Judicial Records)

    From the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas TYLER, Texas – A 58-year-old Tyler, Texas man has pleaded guilty to federal drug conspiracy charges in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Saleem Jeffer Jiwani pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled substances, conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute controlled subst...

    More >>

    From the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas TYLER, Texas – A 58-year-old Tyler, Texas man has pleaded guilty to federal drug conspiracy charges in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Saleem Jeffer Jiwani pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled substances, conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute controlled subst...

    More >>

  • Hughes Springs and Woden softball fall at state tournament

    Hughes Springs and Woden softball fall at state tournament

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 11:44 PM EDT2017-06-01 03:44:25 GMT
    Hughes Springs falls at the state tournament.Hughes Springs falls at the state tournament.

    In high school softball, a pair of East Texas teams are hoping to bring back a state title from Austin. From Class 3A, Hughes Springs made its first ever trip to the final four.

    More >>

    In high school softball, a pair of East Texas teams are hoping to bring back a state title from Austin. From Class 3A, Hughes Springs made its first ever trip to the final four.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly