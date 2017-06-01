Thursday's Weather: Warm & muggy with a 50% chance of scattered showers. Highs in the low 80s

Today there is a 50% chance for scattered showers. The cloud cover overnight helped temperatures stay consistently warm. We start our day with temperatures in the low 70s. Highs will make it in the low 80s. Winds will filter in at 5 mph from the southeast.

Rain chances remain for the rest of this work week and for the weekend. Rain chances range from 40%-50%. This weekend will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Our next front will arrive at the beginning of the next work week. After this front passes, better sky conditions will return to East Texas. Expect mostly sunny skies by the middle of next week.

