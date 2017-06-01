Thursday's Weather: Warm & muggy with a 50% chance of scattered showers. Highs in the low 80s

In high school softball, a pair of East Texas teams are hoping to bring back a state title from Austin. From Class 3A, Hughes Springs made its first ever trip to the final four.More >>
It's fitting Earl Campbell was in East Texas Wednesday, because the top talent from the region and nation is deciding to attend his Alma Mater. On his twitter account Wednesday night DeMarvion Overshown verbally committed to Texas. The Arp safety from the class of 2018 is the most sought after recruit from our area and holds 30 Division I offers.
Since the 2013 season, the top offensive player in Division I college football with ties to the lone star state has received the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award. In order to help and recognize outstanding high school student athletes from smith county, Campbell and SPORTyler created the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose scholarship in 2014. In its third year of existence, Tyler Lee's Venisha Harmon has been awarded the $5,00 scholarship for 2017.
The suspect in the murder of a Smith County girl was in court on Wednesday.
Crews are working Wednesday to restore power to residents across East Texas as the third day of clean up efforts continues.
